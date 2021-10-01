Dallas Fed August trimmed mean PCE price index 2.8% vs 3.2% prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This highlights the concentration in price rises

  • Prior was 3.1%
  • Six month PCE trimmed mean 2.6%
  • 12-month PCE trimmed mean 2.0%
This month's release cut hotels and motels, which are a 0.63 weighting in the PCE report and were down 33.2% at an annualized rate in August due to covid. Used truck prices also fell 12.5% and were trimmed.

On the upside, air transport was cut as it rose at a 90.9% annualized rate.

Here's a look at some of the items driving the upside in inflation:
This highlights the concentration in price rises

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose