Dallas Fed August trimmed mean PCE price index 2.8% vs 3.2% prior

This highlights the concentration in price rises

Prior was 3.1%

Six month PCE trimmed mean 2.6%

12-month PCE trimmed mean 2.0% This month's release cut hotels and motels, which are a 0.63 weighting in the PCE report and were down 33.2% at an annualized rate in August due to covid. Used truck prices also fell 12.5% and were trimmed.







On the upside, air transport was cut as it rose at a 90.9% annualized rate.





Here's a look at some of the items driving the upside in inflation:







