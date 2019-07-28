Dan Coats to step down as Director of National Intelligence

Trump and Coats were often at odds

Dan Coats, Director of National intelligence, will resign his position. No timetable has been set for his departure.





Trump and Coats have often been at odds with each other with the President telling advisers that he considered Coats in line with other top officials who have sought to restrain him. Coats presented a report on North Korea and Kim Jung Un saying that he believed they would never give up their nuclear weapons. There was also distrust of Coats with regard to Russian election collusion.







Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe, is being mentioned as a potential replacement. Ratcliffe, aggressively questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller last week during Congressional hearings involving his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.