Danske Bank on their Brexit EURGBP outlook

Danske Bank's take on EURGBP:





"Our base case continues to be an extension of Brexit and new election. We expect EURGBP will settle close to 0.90.





In the case of a decent deal or cancellation of Brexit we believe EURGBP will move to around 0.85





In the case of no deal, we look for close to, but below 1.0. In terms of EURGBP forecasts, we keep these unchanged at 0.90 throughout the forecast horizon."







ForexLive I remain cautious of a sell the rumour buy the fact response to a no-deal, so would be cautious of holding shorts on a no-deal for very long.

Well, that's the obvious trade that many are waiting for - Deal, buy the GBP, no-deal sell the GBP.