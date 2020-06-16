Data from Australia earlier in the session provided some encouragement on jobs

The Australian Bureau of Statistics issued their weekly payrolls data

Via WPAC, some of the pertinent points:

suggest we have passed the low point for employment

in May, average Payrolls were flat compared to the average for April Iin April payrolls fell -7.7% & employment fell -4.5%



There were further promising signs that the labour market continued to stabilise through May.

May 2 to May 30 Weekly Payrolls are up 1%.



WPAC conclude: