Data from Australia earlier in the session provided some encouragement on jobs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian Bureau of Statistics issued their weekly payrolls data

Via WPAC, some of the pertinent points:
  • suggest we have passed the low point for employment
  • in May, average Payrolls were flat compared to the average for April Iin April payrolls fell -7.7% & employment fell -4.5% 
  • There were further promising signs that the labour market continued to stabilise through May. 
  • May 2 to May 30 Weekly Payrolls are up 1%.
WPAC conclude:
  • we are cautious before reading too much into the data but the improvement through the last four weeks is very promising.
