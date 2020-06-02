Data from Australia just published - inventories, exports used as inputs to GDP

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Plenty of Australian data just published:

Inventories for Q1 -1.2% q/q … inventories were run down due to the rush on stores into the beginning of the coronavirus panic - firms could not keep up with demands for certain products hence inventory run down. This will be a negative for the GDP data due tomorrow. 

  • expected -0.6% q/q, prior 0.3%

Company Operating Profit for Q1 +1.1% q/q … mining profits up, others not so much

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior -3.5%

Net Exports as a % of GDP for Q1 come in at 0.1% … a positive input to GDP, small at 0.1% though and a sad miss on the central estimate   Nope …. its +0.5% for a best, much better than I had at 0.1, got the wrong figure initially. A better input to the GDP

  • expected 0.3%, prior 0.1%

BoP current account balance for Q1 8.4bn AUD

  •  expected AUD 6.1bn, prior AUD 1.0bn

Other:
  • government spending on the Q was up, should add around 0.3% to GDP

So, the partial inouts to GDP will be
  • -1.2 inventories
  • +0.5 from net exports
  • +0.3 public demand
There are other inputs but these are the three we can glean from the data releases today. What does it mean for AUD ? Probably not much at all … eyes on the behaviour of 'risk' according to the ebbs and flows of headlines mainly out of the US and China. 


