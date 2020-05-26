Data on electronic card spending in Australia is up y/y

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Debit and credit card spending monitoring by ANZ and CBA

ANZ data:
  • week to May 22, personal spending +2.2% y/y
CBA
  • indicates +4% y/y
ANZ says 
  • the result may reflect increased card use, taking from the usual travel budget rather than an actual growth in total spend.

CBA caution
  • "While it's great to see an improvement in spending we note that spending growth is still running below where it was in early January before the coronavirus hit."
  • and there is a drop in overseas resident spend which has fallen significantly because of the plunge in overseas arrivals






