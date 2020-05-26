Data on electronic card spending in Australia is up y/y
Debit and credit card spending monitoring by ANZ and CBA
ANZ data:
- week to May 22, personal spending +2.2% y/y
CBA
- indicates +4% y/y
ANZ says
- the result may reflect increased card use, taking from the usual travel budget rather than an actual growth in total spend.
CBA caution
- "While it's great to see an improvement in spending we note that spending growth is still running below where it was in early January before the coronavirus hit."
- and there is a drop in overseas resident spend which has fallen significantly because of the plunge in overseas arrivals