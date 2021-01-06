Data scientist at The Economists calls both seats for the Democrats
Journalist at The Economist says it's over
Data scientist G. Elliott Morris from The Economist says Ossoff has defeated incumbent Senator David Purdue:
So far markets still aren't sure what to do. US 10-year yields are up 2.7 bps to 0.982%. That 1.0% level is a big one and could reverberate.
The US dollar is higher but only modestly and has ticked lower in the past few minutes. Gold is down $3 and that's inexplicable to me, because this ensure much higher spending in the years ahead. I think that's the early spot to pick this off but the risk is that gold gets bounced around if/when the US dollar jumps on a break of 1% in 10s.
I wrote more about my playbook here.
Update: PredictIt has Ossoff at 94% and the New York Times has him at 80%.