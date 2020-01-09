Data sourced on crashed Ukraine jet after Iran says it will withhold black box
Iran has said it will not hand over the flight recording equipment of the Ukraine passenger jet that crashed, killing all aboard.
A US frim has said though it'll provide detailed position data from the path taken by the Ukraine International Airlines jet .
- U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aerion
- Will provide more detailed data to authorities than is currently commercially available
- Aerion has in the past provided regulators with data on the flight path of a the crashed Ethiopian 737 MAX jet that crashed.