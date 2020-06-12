DAX cancels out opening decline in blistering start

The DAX turns flat and erases its 1% decline at the open





European equities are taking more of a cue from US futures all of a sudden, erasing its opening drop to keep closer to flat levels. There's still an air of retracement to the sharp declines yesterday associated with this move but let's see if it could lead to anything more.





Either way, that's a positive turn after a jittery last few sessions for equity investors.





I wouldn't read too much into the jump here just yet, as Wall Street still holds the key for how this will all play out ahead of the weekend.





Update: DAX now up by 0.3% on the session.