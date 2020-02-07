DBS downgrades Singapore 2020 growth forecast to 0.9% from 1.4% due to coronavirus
The Singaporean dollar is among those hardest hit by the coronavirus situationBut part of the extended weakness over the past week or so - especially the one on Wednesday - has come after the MAS said that they have room to accommodate further easing as the economy takes a toll due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The central bank has not been a big fan of the strength in the Singaporean dollar so the near 3% fall in the currency since 20 January will no doubt give them something to take comfort in, although it comes at the price of a weaker economy.