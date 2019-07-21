"De-escalation" calls after Iran seizes UK tanker in the Gulf

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI - Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

Over the weekend there have been various calls for for calm, including the UK:
Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood (interview with Sky:
  • "We need to try and de-escalate this"
  • "Our first and most important responsibility is to make sure that we get a solution to the issue to do with the current ship, make sure other British-flagged ships are safe to operate in these waters and then look at the wider picture of actually having a working proper professional relationship with Iran."
Kuwait:
  • "the continuation of such acts will increase tensions, expose maritime safety to a direct threat, which requires the international community to intensify its efforts to contain the escalation."
  • called on all parties to exercise restraint 
---
Huh.
Can't see this getting better it gets worse. 


