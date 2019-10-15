Deal to end GM strike could come on Wednesday

Multiple reports say a deal is close

It's Day 30 of the GM strike but we could be near the end.



Reuters reports that the automaker and union have agreed to terms on most issues but were finalizing the wording on some matters. They report that a deal is likely to be announced tomorrow.





The deal includes a provision that will make temporary workers permanent after three consecutive years worked.



Shares are down about 6% since the strike began despite the 3% climb today. The company is said to have lost about $2 billion in earnings due to the strike.

