Dealmaking is in the air in a big day for markets

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dramatic conclusion to 2020

This year is playing out like a TV drama.

Stimulus talks are edging towards a dramatic conclusion.
Given the price action in sterling, Brexit talks aren't far behind.

Today we get some top tier economic data with US retail sales and Canadian CPI at the bottom of the hour. Later, we also get the Markit US services PMI, business inventories, NAHB housing and the oil inventories report.

The main event is at 1900 GMT with the FOMC decision.


