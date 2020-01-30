Death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to at least 212

And the number of cases of coronavirus confirmed across thje glove is now over 8,100 9,000

For Hubei province (Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei and the epicentre of the outbreak)

42 deaths confirmed

1,200 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours



More figures will come as the morning progresses in China, but as a heads up it appears more than 70% of new cases are outside of Hubei province.







