Death toll of civilians in Kabul airport attack said to rise to 72 now
According to a Taliban official
- Explosion takes place outside of Kabul airport
- Taliban official: Targeting innocent civilians is an act of terrorism
- US official: Multiple US troops believed to be among those killed in Afghanistan
- 11 Marines and one Navy medic killed in Afghanistan bombing
- Evacuations from Afghanistan are being accelerated
The headlines overnight played a part in sapping some of the energy/sentiment out of the market but given the circumstances, it isn't one that is directly impactful or lasting.
US futures are already starting to show some life, with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3% after snapping a run of gains yesterday.