Dec Japan Reuters Tankan manufacturing -9 vs -13 prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The Reuters Japan December survey

  • Best reading in 10 months
  • Prior was -13
  • Non-manufacturing -4
  • Prior non-manufacturing -13
Looking at the future indexes. The manufacturing Marc 2021 index was at -5 and non-manufacturing at -4.

These are good numbers and highlight the continuing recovery in Japan. Manufacturing was around -5 before the pandemic so we're almost square. Non-manufacturing was at +15 pre-pandemic so it has a bit more work to do.

Today's fresh round of stimulus will likely add to the upbeat mood.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose