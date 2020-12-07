Dec Japan Reuters Tankan manufacturing -9 vs -13 prior

Best reading in 10 months



Prior was -13

Non-manufacturing -4



Prior non-manufacturing -13

Looking at the future indexes. The manufacturing Marc 2021 index was at -5 and non-manufacturing at -4.





These are good numbers and highlight the continuing recovery in Japan. Manufacturing was around -5 before the pandemic so we're almost square. Non-manufacturing was at +15 pre-pandemic so it has a bit more work to do.







Today's fresh round of stimulus will likely add to the upbeat mood.

