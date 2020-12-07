Dec Japan Reuters Tankan manufacturing -9 vs -13 prior
The Reuters Japan December survey
- Best reading in 10 months
- Prior was -13
- Non-manufacturing -4
- Prior non-manufacturing -13
Looking at the future indexes. The manufacturing Marc 2021 index was at -5 and non-manufacturing at -4.
These are good numbers and highlight the continuing recovery in Japan. Manufacturing was around -5 before the pandemic so we're almost square. Non-manufacturing was at +15 pre-pandemic so it has a bit more work to do.
Today's fresh round of stimulus will likely add to the upbeat mood.