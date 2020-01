Prior was +67K (revised to +124K)



Small business +69K vs +11K prior



Midsized business +88K vs +29K prior



Large business +45K vs +27K prior



Goods producing +29K vs -18K prior

Service providing +173K vs +85K prior

This is a strong report but be warned that the correlation with non-farm payrolls is small. All the focus is on geopolitics today so this had virtually no effect on markets.