December Canada Markit PMI 50.4 vs 51.4 prior
A bit on the soft side
- Prior was 51.4
- Full release
"It appears that manufacturers are braced for a lack of new work to replace completed projects in the New Year, with business optimism now at its lowest for almost four years and job creation moving closer to stagnation in the latest survey period," said Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.
The weakness was especially notable in investment goods and that continues to suggest that businesses aren't spending.