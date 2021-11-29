Defcon alert raised to Level 4

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A couple of geopolitical events contributing:

  • The current defcon level overall is now at defcon 4 today as there is a raised CENTCOM due to a US drone strike on a vehicle near Binnish and a raised EUCOM level due to the United States activating an artillery command in Europe as Russia amasses troops and artillery near the Ukrainian border.
Stay tuned to see if the officials follow suit. 
