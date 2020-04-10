Delegate: Mexico's position on OPEC+ deal unchanged. Saudi Arabia makes a statement as members take a break
OPEC+ asked Mexico to cut production by 400,000 BPD. They countered with 100,000 BPD
A delegate from the G20 energy ministers meeting is on the wires saying
In other headlines coming out of the meetings:
- Mexico's position on OPEC+ deal is unchanged.
- Adds, some G20 EU members uncomfortable with draft statement
- The G20 energy ministers are taking a brief break from the video call
- Saudi Arabia urges all the G 20 members, including Mexico and invited countries to take appropriate an extraordinary measures to stabilize market conditions based on the principles of fairness, equity, transparency, and inclusivity
- We must act together with a shared sense of responsibility to address this unprecedented uncertainty engulfing the energy markets