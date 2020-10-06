Delta has intensified to a category 4 hurricane

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Scheduled to reach Louisiana early on Saturday

The NHC is out saying that hurricane Delta has intensified to a category 4 hurricane. Adam spoke to this in an earlier post. Models show that the hurricane is expected to hit landfall in Louisiana early on Saturday morning (around 2 AM). 

