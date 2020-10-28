Dem Senate candidate in Arizona on 51% vs incumbent Rep on 44%

This might be even better indicative polling result, via Reuters / IPSOS poll

The battle for the Senate is arguably more important than that for the presidency. Trump was in agreement with Democrat Pelosi on the need for a substantial extra economic stimulus package, even asking for a bigger sum than that proposed by Pelosi. He was thwarted by the Senate though where the Republican majority rejected stimulus proposals.
 
This poll has Democrat contender Mark Kelly on 51% vs. incumbent Republican Martha McSally on 44% 


