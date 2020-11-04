Democrat concedes key Senate race in Maine

Surprise win for Susan Collins

Polls showed Susan Collins losing her long-held seat in Maine but she won it fairly comfortably despite Biden taking the state by a large margin.





Collins says opponent Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. With that, it's even more safe to say that Republicans will control the Senate.





What I find interesting is that Republicans are railing today about the polls being wrong but they were huge beneficiaries of that on the fiscal side. Billions went to races where Democrats thought they had a chance but were trounced. Had that money gone to this race or other close races, it could have made a big difference.

