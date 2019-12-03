Democratic candidate Kamala Harris suspends presidential bid
Reports of disarray and dwindling poll results forces the suspension
Politico is reporting that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has suspended her presidential bid.
The decision comes on the back of reports that she canceled a fundraiser in New York schedule for today. The event was canceled due to a "personal matter,".
The California Sen. started strong but has faded in recent weeks. According to polls she is lagging behind Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Meanwhile billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stepped up his campaign with an investment of 57 million in a TV advertising infusion. Bloomberg has a estimated net worth of $55.5 billion.
According to a recent national Morning Consult poll Bloomberg has support from 5% which was tied with Kemala Harris. Leading was Joe Barnett 29%, Bernie Sanders was at 20%, Elizabeth Warren was at 15%, Pete Buttigieg is at 9% in what is still a wide open race for the Democratic nominee.
A Morning Consult poll had Bloomberg support at 4% prior to announcing his candidacy so he has not gotten much bang for buck from his spending so far. The Iowa caucus is schedule for February 3. Bloomberg is not participating in the Iowa caucus and will also not be running in other early states including New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. He is focusing his advertising in the big delegation states including New York, California and Texas.