Mark Kelly, Democratic challenger in Arizona, called the winner
Defeats Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
In Arizona, Edison Research is projecting Dem challenger Mark Kelly defeated incumbent Martha McSally. Kelly has 51.7% of the vote. McSally has 48.3%. The lead is someone 103,000 votes with 91% of the projected vote counted. Kelly held a consistent lead, but there has been some apprehension to call the race given the Arizona presidential vote narrowing.
In Georgia, the two Senate seat races will likely go to a runoff. David Perdue as 49.8% of the vote vs. 47.8% for Jon Ossoff. with 98% reporting. In the state of Georgia, if neither candidate reaches a 50% majority, there is a runnoff. In the other race Raphael Warnock will run against Kelly Loeffler. There were 20 candidates in the special election for retired sender Johnny Isakson. Democrat Warnock receive 32% of the vote, while Loeffler got 26%.
The runoff elections will likely attract huge sums of money toward the respective candidates.
The Democrats currently have 48 seats. It is likely that the 2 runoff elections in Georgia will determine the power tilt in the Senate.. That election will take place on January 5