Democratic conference call said sides still apart on 'values'

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

They're not talking about dollar values

This is an allusion to money for things like children and state & local governments.

Two reports from thee Washington post:

House Dem caucus call happening now and based on comments from Pelosi and committee chairs , per sources on call, a deal with Mnuchin is not sounding imminent
Another said that they were still a part of values.

Democratic conference call included leaders saying despite progress the sides are still separate on "values" questions, per people on the call
A third report said Democrats say they have made progress, but not enough yet. Pelosi reiterated the deadline for tomorrow.

