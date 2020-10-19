Democratic conference call said sides still apart on 'values'
They're not talking about dollar values
This is an allusion to money for things like children and state & local governments.
Two reports from thee Washington post:
House Dem caucus call happening now and based on comments from Pelosi and committee chairs , per sources on call, a deal with Mnuchin is not sounding imminent
Another said that they were still a part of values.
Democratic conference call included leaders saying despite progress the sides are still separate on "values" questions, per people on the call
A third report said Democrats say they have made progress, but not enough yet. Pelosi reiterated the deadline for tomorrow.