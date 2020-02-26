Democratic SC primary poll: Biden 35%, Steyer 17%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Clemson University poll

With the next Democratic primary schedule for Saturday in South Carolina, a Clemson University primary poll shows:
  • Biden at 35%
  • Steyer at 17%
  • Sanders at 13%
  • Buttigieg at 8%.
Senator Bernie Sanders who has swept through the 1st four primaries, is not listed, nor is Bloomberg.  

Earlier today a YouGov/The Economist poll showed for the national Democratic primary, showed:
  • Sanders 30%
  • Biden 20%
  • Warren 16%
  • Bloomberg 11% 
  • Buttigieg 9%
A Real Clear poll showed:
  • Sanders 28.8%
  • Biden 17.4%
  • Bloomberg 14.8%
  • Warren 13.0%
  • Buttigieg 10.2%
  • Klobuchar 5.6%

It is essential that Biden does well after poor performances to date. The Democratic debate last night in Charleston South Carolina had the him candidates piling on Bernie.  

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose