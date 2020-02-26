Democratic SC primary poll: Biden 35%, Steyer 17%
Clemson University poll
With the next Democratic primary schedule for Saturday in South Carolina, a Clemson University primary poll shows:
- Biden at 35%
- Steyer at 17%
- Sanders at 13%
- Buttigieg at 8%.
Senator Bernie Sanders who has swept through the 1st four primaries, is not listed, nor is Bloomberg.
Earlier today a YouGov/The Economist poll showed for the national Democratic primary, showed:
- Sanders 30%
- Biden 20%
- Warren 16%
- Bloomberg 11%
- Buttigieg 9%
A Real Clear poll showed:
- Sanders 28.8%
- Biden 17.4%
- Bloomberg 14.8%
- Warren 13.0%
- Buttigieg 10.2%
- Klobuchar 5.6%
It is essential that Biden does well after poor performances to date. The Democratic debate last night in Charleston South Carolina had the him candidates piling on Bernie.