Democratic SC primary poll: Biden 35%, Steyer 17%

With the next Democratic primary schedule for Saturday in South Carolina, a Clemson University primary poll shows:

Biden at 35%



Steyer at 17%

Sanders at 13%

Buttigieg at 8%.

Senator Bernie Sanders who has swept through the 1st four primaries, is not listed, nor is Bloomberg.





Earlier today a YouGov/The Economist poll showed for the national Democratic primary, showed:

Sanders 30%

Biden 20%

Warren 16%

Bloomberg 11%

Buttigieg 9% A Real Clear poll showed:

Sanders 28.8%

Biden 17.4%

Bloomberg 14.8%

Warren 13.0%

Buttigieg 10.2%

Klobuchar 5.6%





It is essential that Biden does well after poor performances to date. The Democratic debate last night in Charleston South Carolina had the him candidates piling on Bernie.