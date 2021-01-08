Democratic Senator Manchin says 'absolutely not' to new round of $2000 stimulus (update)

Update: He now says his 'absolutely not' comment was in regards to whether the checks would be the #1 priority







You're going to be hearing the name Joe Manchin a lot in the next two years. He's the reddest Democrat and already he's out with an idea to kill the $2000 stimulus checks that Democrats have promised.









"How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can't tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that's already got a check," he said.





This comment has weighed on sentiment in the past hour.





Update: Manchin is tweaking his stance a bit in new comments with a statement that says this:



