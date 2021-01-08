Democratic Senator Manchin says 'absolutely not' to new round of $2000 stimulus (update)
Update: He now says his 'absolutely not' comment was in regards to whether the checks would be the #1 priority
You're going to be hearing the name Joe Manchin a lot in the next two years. He's the reddest Democrat and already he's out with an idea to kill the $2000 stimulus checks that Democrats have promised.
"Absolutely not. No," Manchin told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday. "Getting people vaccinated, that's job No. 1."
"How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can't tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that's already got a check," he said.
This comment has weighed on sentiment in the past hour.
Update: Manchin is tweaking his stance a bit in new comments with a statement that says this: