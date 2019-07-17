Democrats have made constructive proposals on USMCA trade deal

USMCA progress being made...

A senior US Democratic lawmaker, is saying:

after meeting with USTR's Lighthizer, Democrats have made constructive proposals on US – Mexico – Canada trade deal

Awaiting responses from USTR.

progress will only come from each side working to meet the other

urges Lighthizer to provide comprehensive and constructive responses to democratics proposals.





The USMCA was signed by United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 30, 2018. However, each country's legislature still must ratify the agreement including the US.