Democrats more worried about Manchin than Sinema on reconciliation package

Democrats unsure about Manchin on Build Back Better legislation

CNN's Manu Raju reports that Democrats are more worried about losing Sen Joe Manchin's vote in the reconciliation package than Krysten Sinema.





While Democrats are uncertain where Manchin will come down, they are far more reassured that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will ultimately back the Build Back Better bill, based on her public and private statements

Manchin continues to oppose paid family leave and other elements of the $1.75 trillion framework.





I a tweet this week, he also expressed worries about inflation.





The House may vote on the legislation as soon as next week. Afterwards it will pass to the Senate and then Democrats will need to vote of all 50 Senators.







The vote will be an interesting one and is likely by the end of the month.





