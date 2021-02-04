Democrats seek Trump testimony under oath for impeachment trial

Impeachment trial to begin on February 9





Below is the letter from the Lead Impeachment Manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin.





For what it's worth Democrats will seek Trump testimony under oath for impeachment trial. The trial will begin on February 9. Although some GOP senators are expected to vote to impeach, it will take a total of 17 to impeach. Trump's lawyers will likely focus on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who is no longer in office.