Denmark confirms first case of new coronavirus infection

An update as the virus cases continue to spread across Europe











Again, just be mindful of more potential actions by other countries and governments should the situation continue to worsen in the coming days/weeks.

For some context, with the situation in South Korea, there are reportedly already 42 countries that have imposed quarantine/ban restrictions on travelers from South Korea.





The case pertains to an individual who just returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy - which looks to be the epicenter of the virus outbreak across Europe at the moment.