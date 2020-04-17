Denmark to reopen some small businesses starting from next week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

More and more countries are taking steps to reopen

From 20 April onward, Denmark will allow certain small businesses such as hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools to reopen. This comes after their earlier announcement this week that they will also be reopening schools after a month of closure.

This adds to the list of European countries which are easing restrictions right now, including Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, and Poland among others.
See here for global coronavirus case data

