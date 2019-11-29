Dennis Gartman calls it quits

Author of the Gartman Letter to end publication at year-end





Dennis Gartman announced today that he will cease producing The Gartman Letter at year end after a 35-year run.



After a great deal of thought and with an even greater deal of sadness, we have decided to cease producing The Gartman Letter as of December 31st of this year after three and one half wonderful decades of rising each morning at 1:00 a.m. to write and complete our duties.

He hinted at retirement or a bi-weekly version or a podcast in the future.





Gartman has become a bit of a punching bag as all global macro funds take a beating. I spoke with Dennis frequently in and around the crisis and he was always gracious and engaging. He had a wonderful run in the commodity bull market in the early 2000s up to the financial crisis.

