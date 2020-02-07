Despite the censorship, China is in a rage over the death of the coronavirus truth telling doctor

The news hit overnight on the death of Dr. Li Wenliang from coronavirus. He caught the disease while treating a patient. He was just 34 years old.

Li Wenliang was one of the doctors who blew the whistle on the coronavirus

Li was called to a local police station and reprimanded for "spreading rumors online" and severely disrupting social order" over the message he sent to a chat group for medical colleagues

Adam had the news as it hit:

You'll see in the post the deletion of social media posts mourning the doctor. Its not helping Chinese authoritesauthorities.





Social media in China has exploded with rage over the doctors death.





Fellow medical professionals paying their respects to the doctor:







