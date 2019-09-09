Despite trade optimism, global PMI's are still falling

Falling global PMI's continue, via Bloomberg









Last week offered a ray of hope on Thursday when equity markets rallied on the optimism that US-China trade talks would resume. The only caveat to that optimism was that we have been here before, and each time the talks have broken down. The trade has been to buy the JPY on the changing sentiment and a AUD/JPY short makes most sense due to the AUD's close reliance on China. I also like the idea of a NZD/JPY short on any change to the risk tone, since it is a high beta currency, but the RBNZ has a bearish bias as well

Bond bulls had to take a step back on Thursday too as treasury yields rallied strongly as stocks rallied. The bond sale went across the globe and even the German 30-year rates went positive having been sub-zero as of late. The bad news is that Global PMI's are still heading lower. According to Bloomberg the JP Morgan services PMI for August resumed it's down trend that's been happening since 2018.

The Global composite PMI is in similar shape:

There was also a bleak performance by the global factory PMI last week as well. So, in conclusion this latest boost is a respite, but we are not out of the woods just yet.