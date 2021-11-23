Despite US pleas OPEC cannot pump much extra oil

OPEC+ is so far sticking to its plan of gradually raising output by 400,000 barrels per day each month since August. But, even this level of production boost is out of reach, OPEC+ production was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).





Lack of investment in production means just three OPEC members - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - have the extra capacity in place to hike supplies relatively quickly.







Which increases the probability of higher prices for longer.