Despite US pleas OPEC cannot pump much extra oil

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece from Reuters on capacity constraints limiting oil output, worth a read. 

OPEC+ is so far sticking to its plan of gradually raising output by 400,000 barrels per day each month since August. But, even this level of production boost is out of reach, OPEC+ production was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Lack of investment in production means just three OPEC members - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - have the extra capacity in place to hike supplies relatively quickly.

Which increases the probability of higher prices for longer. 


OPEC+ includes Russian output. 
A piece from Reuters on capacity constraints limiting oil output, worth a read. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose