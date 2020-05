The details of the proposed next Democratic Relief Bill are trickling out. They include:

$1200 payment to individuals

almost $1 trillion for state, local governments

75 billion for testing, tracing

money for elections, USPS

The Republicans and the President have more recently said that they would prefer to sit tight for the time period. The Democrats are pushing the envelope and also including things that the President has been opposed to or recently criticized include state and local governments and the United States Postal Service.