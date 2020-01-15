Details of phase one deal released as Trump and Lui He sign documents

More purchase details:

China to buy $12.8B more in services this year, $25.1B in second year

To buy $18.5B more in energy this year, $33.9B in second year

To buy $12.5B more in manufactured goods this year, $44.8B in second year

The outline of this was leaked yesterday



Those are some big numbers. I would love to see more details on what China plans to buy, especially in something less-fungible like manufacturing.

