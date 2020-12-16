Details of the emerging US stimulus deal appear, including stimulus checks near $600

NBC with the report

NBC is reporting that stimulus checks "could come out to about $600 per person."





It will also include 16 weeks of $300 in extra unemployment benefits. The bill will also have another $300B in PPP grants.





As reported earlier, the bill won't include liability protections for businesses or aid to state and local governments.







I'm surprised that the market reaction to this is so tepid but that might reflect the market pricing this in over the past few weeks, despite the mixed rhetoric. It could also reflect today's weak retail sales and repositioning ahead of the FOMC. Or maybe it's a signal that the risk trade is overdone.

