Deustche Bank warns that another ECB rate cut won't help the economy

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing spoke in a conference earlier





He notes that "rate cuts may make refinancing cheaper for states but has grave side effects".









There isn't much more detail to that but I'm guessing the point he's trying to make is that negative rates (or a further dive into it) in general isn't something that can easily translate to the real economy.





If you think about it, negative rates if passed on to the consumer essentially punishes savers at the expense of borrowers. However, access to such "free" capital can only be made available to a select few i.e. governments, large corporations.







ForexLive

However, if governments themselves (looking at you, Germany) aren't going to capitalise on the situation, then who else is going to spur the economy?

With the ECB set to introduce further stimulus next week, Sewing is arguing that a further ECB rate cut won't have a positive economic effect. I'm guessing he's talking about it from a financial/consumer perspective rather than from the central bank's standing.