Deutsche Bank forecast EUR/USD to 1.20

DB looking for a '2nd stage' USD decline

focus will once again turn to specific growth outcomes across countries

US management of virus crisi has been "suboptimal", and there are large fiscal cliffs ahead

could push EUR/USD to $1.20

DB "would frame dollar weakness around two stages Stage 1: the removal of the dollar risk premium, EUR/USD to 1.15. This has been the most important driver of the dollar so far"

"Stage 2: the end of dollar exceptionalism"

Via Bloomberg







