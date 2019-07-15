Deutsche Bank have raised their probability for a 'no-deal' Brexit to near 50%

The bank says sterling is not cheap and that GBP can go much lower

DB have raised the probability for a 'no-deal' Brexit to 45%.





The bank acknowledges that on long term valuation models (citing PPP and FEER models) GBP is close to fair value, but say political risk is skedded asymmetrically downwards. Short GBP/JPY "remains an excellent expression " (adding that yen is ranking far cheaper across our suite of trade-based models )



---





