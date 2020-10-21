Deutsche Bank on the Chinese yuan - watching November 3 for USD/CNY direction

DB says a Biden win in the US presidential election will be yuan positive.

would lead to a weaker USD/yuan

irrespective of which party controls the Senate

If Biden wins but the Senate stays in the hands of the Republicans

result is less aggressive fiscal policy

but likely places more pressure on Fed to ease again

thus meaning more pressure for CNY strength

If Biden wins and Senate majority switches to Democrats:



would result in larger fiscal stimulus

which would weigh on USD/yuan

also would boost EUR and yen

"If China and the US still embrace the 'decoupling' momentum set in train by Trump, this is negative for USD reserve accumulation and enhances the spillover from USD/CNY onto strength in other reserve currencies"





A Trump win:

initially more USD/CNY support

---

Via a DB overnight note (Tuesday Europe time)