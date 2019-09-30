Deutsche Bank on US China restrictions story - positive for yen, gold, CHF

This gave the market a little wobble on Friday: US considering limits on US portfolio flows into China)



Goldman Sachs had thoughts on it (posted earlier), yen positives:

Deutsche Bank expand a little:

policy risks reciprocity from China

China is a much bigger player in U.S. portfolio markets, than the U.S. is in China

headlines like this also suggest that U.S.-China relations remain extremely tense

not a great sign on the state of the trade negotiations

These headlines help assets that do well in `risk-off' like gold, Swissie and yen.

The euro likely also benefits in part as China could in theory search for alternative liquid markets

"One important caveat to above is we need to see if these are just loose headlines with U.S. capital flows used as a bargaining chip, or whether the threat is real." Meanwhile, Asia FX is subdued at the new week's opening.

