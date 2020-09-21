Deutsche Bank predicts full recovery to pre-virus levels by middle of next year

The firm says global recovery has been significantly faster in Q2 and Q3 than previously estimated

  • Global GDP level is about half way back to pre-virus levels
  • Forecasts global GDP for 2020 at -3.9% (previously -4.5%), 2021 at +5.6%
But they do warn that the debt expansion and potential asset overvaluation poses a 'serious risk of a looming global financial crisis' should central banks start to shift away from easy policy measures that are in place currently.

That said, I would argue that central banks will risk no such thing over the next 3-5 years. As soon as the market kicks and screams, you can always count on central bank policymakers to pacify the market and keep the party going.

