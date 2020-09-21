Deutsche Bank predicts full recovery to pre-virus levels by middle of next year

The firm says global recovery has been significantly faster in Q2 and Q3 than previously estimated

Global GDP level is about half way back to pre-virus levels

Forecasts global GDP for 2020 at -3.9% (previously -4.5%), 2021 at +5.6% But they do warn that the debt expansion and potential asset overvaluation poses a 'serious risk of a looming global financial crisis' should central banks start to shift away from easy policy measures that are in place currently.





That said, I would argue that central banks will risk no such thing over the next 3-5 years. As soon as the market kicks and screams, you can always count on central bank policymakers to pacify the market and keep the party going.