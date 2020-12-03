Deutsche Bank the latest to forecast more misery for the dollar next year

This adds to the growing chorus for a weaker dollar in 2021





Deutsche releases its latest forecast for the euro and pound expecting EUR/USD at 1.3000 and GBP/USD at 1.4600 respectively by the end of next year.





There's not much other details but I reckon it is a fair assumption that they are betting on dollar weakness being a key theme driving the moves. As for the pound, that is likely also contingent on the assumption that there is a Brexit deal in all likelihood.







