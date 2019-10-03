Dip buyers arrive in US stocks as October Fed cut priced in

Bad news is finally good news

SPX
Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 92% chance of a cut on October 30. That's up from 74% at the start of the day and 60% at the end of last week.

That's followed by a 60% chance of a cut in December, bringing US rates to 1.25-1.50%.

The equity market has recouped much of its post-ISM losses and is trading down 9 points to 2877 from a low of 2856.

It's not surprising that the USD/JPY rebound is much more shallow with Treasury yields remaining near the lows of the day.

