Dip-buyers save US stocks from a deeper fall (for now)

Stocks slump on trade headlines

The main headline today was a report saying US-China talks could extend into 2020 because the sides are deadlocked.



The reaction was quick and the S&P 500 fell as low as 3091. However the dip buyers stepped up to the plate again (are you surprised?) and the index finished at 3108, a loss of 12 points or 0.4%.







Other markets:

Nasdaq -0.5%

DJIA -0.4%

TSX -0.1%





After the close of the market, CNBC reported that the trade talks are 'in trouble'. Somehow, the story hasn't gotten any attention, perhaps because it was a live report with no text follow up. We'll see if it gets some traction in the hour ahead.



