Dip-buyers save US stocks from a deeper fall (for now)
Stocks slump on trade headlines
The main headline today was a report saying US-China talks could extend into 2020 because the sides are deadlocked.
The reaction was quick and the S&P 500 fell as low as 3091. However the dip buyers stepped up to the plate again (are you surprised?) and the index finished at 3108, a loss of 12 points or 0.4%.
Other markets:
- Nasdaq -0.5%
- DJIA -0.4%
- TSX -0.1%
After the close of the market, CNBC reported that the trade talks are 'in trouble'. Somehow, the story hasn't gotten any attention, perhaps because it was a live report with no text follow up. We'll see if it gets some traction in the hour ahead.