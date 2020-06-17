Direct Australia to New Zealand flight looks set to recommence in two weeks

A flight connecting the capitals of the two countries 

  • Canberra-Wellington flights
  • Push is on to have them running within two weeks
  • The ACT chief health officer has endorsed the plan
Let's see how this plays out, what the Oz government does, and the NZ government. 

In another part of Australia (state of Victoria) the battle continues against rising cases, 21 reported the latest day (many are returning travellers, but 6 - correct me if wrong - are community transmission cases).
---
ACT is Australian Capital Territory, where Canberra is located. 


